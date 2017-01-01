Theory and Practice is the annual journal of the Music Theory Society of New York State. Membership in MTSNYS includes a subscription to Theory and Practice.

To become a member of MTSNYS, you may do so via the MTSNYS User Dashboard.

Back issues of the journal and institutional subscriptions may be obtained by writing to the subscriptions manager, Johnandrew Slominski, Eastman School of Music, 26 Gibbs Street, Rochester, NY 14604.

Prospective articles and all correspondence should be sent to editors Sarah Marlowe and Brian Moseley at editortheoryandpractice@gmail.com

The Reviews Editor for Theory and Practice is William Marvin. Scholars interested in reviewing a book published recently in their area of expertise are encouraged to contact him at wmarvin@esm.rochester.edu.

Information for contributors:

• The Editorial Board of MTSNYS welcomes submissions on a broad range of subjects in music theory.

• Manuscripts should be of moderate length (5,000–10,000 words) and feature diagrams, musical examples, and artwork only as necessary.

• Theory and Practice uses blind review; authors should refrain from identifying themselves in submitted manuscripts.

• Theory and Practice uses ASA pitch designations (middle C = C4).

Submissions Guidelines:

• Articles should be submitted to the editors by e-mail in two formats: .pdf and Microsoft Word (.doc, not .docx). The e-mail should contain the author’s mailing address, telephone number, and an abstract of up to 150 words, suitable for publication.

• All submissions should be double-spaced, including footnotes and references.

• Authors should use the in-text parenthetical citations, following the author-date style of reference described in ch. 15 of the Chicago Manual of Style, 16th edition.

• All manuscripts are peer-reviewed by researchers of appropriate expertise. Decisions are normally made within 3–4 months of submission.

• The author of an accepted manuscript may be asked to revise the article to fit the journal’s stylistic guidelines.